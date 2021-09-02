Ingrid Chauvin: the actress confides on these awakenings in the middle of the night which pushed her to divorce

It is in all honesty, that Ingrid Chauvin returned to his divorce, in the columns of Gala. The actress remembers the terrible times she lived.

On November 11, Ingrid Chauvin announced to her fans that she was separating from her husband, Thierry Peythieu, with whom she shared her life. It is on Instagram that the actress had unveiled this very sad decision: “Sometimes our lives need to be completely turned upside down, changed, reorganized … With the father of my son, our paths separate. I have to tell you, without wanting to communicate more. Thank you in advance for your respect which I know immense. I embrace you “. Although she is very attached to her husband, the actress had had to resolve to make this heavy decision.

In the columns of Gala, Ingrid Chauvin is back on her divorce, she who was able to take a step back from her separation. “When you start to wake up at night, you tell yourself that it is high time to make a decision to find the harmony that holds you upright. Even more so when you are a mother. My son needs me to be strong , in good shape. He needs a mum who is well “. Indeed, the actress was able to count on her boy, Tom. Happy to spend more time with him, she regains strength.

“We can’t take it anymore, we are suffocating”

It must be said that her divorce was not a piece of cake. She, who did not want to do like her parents who had divorced when she was 8 years old, was forced to end her relationship: “I even shouted loudly that this would never happen to me. And then we also want to be like the image we have of us, that of the perfect family. But at some point, we We can’t take it anymore, we suffocate, especially when we are someone who has always needed to be sincere “. But now, with Tom, she lives a peaceful life: “I can say it, I have rarely felt so good while being single! And I want to stay that way for now”.

