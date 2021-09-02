Innate pharma: Innate title gets carried away for presentation of new data at ESMO congress

(BFM Bourse) – Up slightly on Thursday morning, Innate Pharma shares soared by more than 30% in the afternoon after the Marseille biotech announced that its partner AstraZeneca would present new data on monalizumab (in combination with Imfinzi ) at the ESMO Annual Congress.

Spectacular increase for Innate Pharma, to be credited not with the publication of clinical results but with the announcement of a double presentation to come at the annual congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO).

Read also

In a press release published early Thursday afternoon, the Marseille biotech indeed indicates that AstraZeneca, which took a stake in Innate in 2018 as part of a strengthening of their collaboration (the pharmaceutical giant in particular acquired the full rights to monalizumab, Innate’s flagship drug in oncology), will present recent data from the phase 2 trial called “COAST” and focusing on “progression-free survival” (i.e. the time after treatment during which the disease does not worsen) with durvalumab – Imfinzi under its trade name – in combination with experimental molecules, including monalizumab, in stage III non-small cell, inoperable lung cancer.

Monalizumab is a potentially “first-in-class” immune checkpoint inhibitor (the first drug produced on the market which responds to a specific pathology), targeting the NKG2A receptor expressed on cytotoxic NK lymphocytes.

As a reminder, the market had reacted well to Innate Pharma’s half-yearly results in late June, and in particular to the statements of the Chairman of the Executive Board of the Mondher Mahjoubi group who said “to wait impatiently for the arrival of additional data” for two programs this year.





Innate will also present preclinical data from its proprietary ANKET platform (for “Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics”) aimed at creating a whole new class of molecules inducing synthetic immunity against cancer.

“We are delighted with the continued progress in the development of monalizumab, particularly in a combination trial with durvalumab in lung cancer,” said Mondher Mahjoubi, quoted in the press release. “In addition, ANKET’s preclinical data presented at ESMO validates the importance of the science of NKs and their role in the new wave of immunotherapy,” he says, adding that the platform by question “is the scientific engine to advance” Innate’s clinical portfolio.

On the stock market, this double announcement resulted in a 41.5% surge for the Innate Pharma share at around 4:10 p.m., to 4.44 euros, the highest since mid-December 2020. Biotech thus sees its valuation jump to more than 350 millions of euros.

Quentin Soubranne – © 2021 BFM Bourse