Innate Pharma leaps forward thanks to encouraging prospects

(AOF) – Innate Pharma jumped 25% to 3.91 euros. Two important oral presentations from Marseille biotech are coming to the annual virtual congress of ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology). On September 17, its partner AstraZeneca will present recent data from the phase 2 COAST trial of progression-free survival (PFS) with durvalumab in combination with potential new drugs, monalizumab and oleclumab, an anti-CD73 antibody, in stage III, non-operable, non-small cell lung cancer.

Monalizumab, Innate’s most advanced product under partnership, is a potentially first-in-class immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting the NKG2A receptor expressed on tumor-infiltrated cytotoxic NK and CD8 T lymphocytes.

In addition, Innate will present preclinical data from its proprietary ANKET (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) platform on September 18. ANKET allows the development of a new generation of multi-specific NK cell engagers.

“We are pleased with the continued progress in the development of monalizumab, particularly in a combination trial with durvalumab in inoperable stage III non-small cell lung cancer,” comments Mondher Mahjoubi, Chairman of the Board of Innate Pharma. ”





In addition, ANKET’s preclinical data presented at ESMO validate the importance of the science of NKs and their role in the new wave of immunotherapy. ANKET is the scientific engine driving our clinical portfolio forward. We look forward to seeing these two oral presentations at ESMO, ”added the President.

