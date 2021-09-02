More

    Instagram, victim of a blackout for several hours

    The Instagram app is the victim of a malfunction that seems to affect all four corners of the world. The blackout has lasted for four hours now

    The social network Instagram suffered a general outage for several hours this Thursday, September 2. The photo and video sharing app stopped working normally around noon.

    Worldwide

    The first outages were reported around 9 a.m. on Thursday morning before peaking around 1:30 p.m. with more than 4,600 reports according to the Downdetector platform. The other social networks in the same group, Facebook and Whatsapp, work perfectly. On Twitter, the hashtag #instagramdown is also in the top trends this Thursday afternoon with more than 67,000 tweets.


    The dysfunction seems to affect the whole world and more particularly India. Many Internet users from this country have issued reports.

    Instagram has not released a statement explaining the origin of the outage yet. This type of problem is relatively common but usually only lasts a few hours. The social network could thus resume within the next few minutes or hours.

    To find out if the site is down for you only or everywhere else, you can consult the Down for Everyone or Just for Me site.


