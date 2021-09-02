iOS 14.8, a surprising update

Apple is preparing to innovate: iOS will receive an x.8 version, in the form of iOS 14.8. However, there had never been version x.8 on the mobile operating system before.

So yes, this is nothing new, every new iOS seems to have more updates than its predecessor, be it versions with fixes or new features. But iOS 14 is really different, since Apple has already announced that it will allow users to keep this version, while still receiving updates, even after the release of iOS 15.

An expected update

Currently, the latest version of iOS is 14.7.1, but the rumor of iOS 14.8 has been going around for weeks. Still, there is still no beta, only rumors of what it might contain. But she’s coming.

Its name is buried in the Xcode development environment, revealing traces of its existence have been discovered in website logs, and two sources at Apple have confirmed its existence and imminent release to me.





The new version could also arrive in the week …

What will it contain?

So what will be in this update? According to a contact at Apple, this will likely be a patch, which will also contain the framework for iPhone users to keep iOS 14 after the release of iOS 15, which will likely come later this month.

But what about CSAM, Apple’s controversial child pornography detection system? Does the Cupertino company plan to deploy it on iPhone running iOS 14?

From what we know, it is unlikely at this stage. However, since iOS 14 will continue to be updated after September of this year, its inclusion in a future update cannot be ruled out.

We are therefore entering unknown territory at Apple. Both by welcoming the first x.8 version of iOS, but also with the possibility of easily keeping an old version of iOS.

Source: ZDNet.com