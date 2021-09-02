Iris Mittenaere topless and in love: topless, the Miss Universe throws herself into the arms of her darling

Iris Mittenaere has melted the hearts of her fans. In a splendid setting, Miss France 2016 was revealed topless, throwing herself into the arms of Diego El Glaoui.

Iris Mittenaere knows how to melt her darling and her fans! And for good reason, Miss France 2016 likes to reveal her daily life, between photo shoots, official representations and of course cuddly moments with Diego El Glaoui! This is the third option chosen by Miss Universe 2016 on Monday, August 30. Indeed, the beautiful brunette has published a sublime video, shot in an idyllic setting. We can indeed see her topless, simply dressed in her black bikini bottom, swimming in a beautiful pool in front of a blue sea. On the other side of the basin: his dear and tender who stretches his arms to retrieve his beautiful mermaid!

Always sexier and more in love than ever, Iris Mittenaere literally raised the temperature! And it is not Diego El Glaoui who will complain about it. The two lovebirds live the perfect love and do not hesitate to cry out to whoever wants to hear it, oh how much they are in love. Together, they have practically toured the world, according to their Instagram posts. But the two lovers knew how to settle down and settled down together, as Miss France confirmed on her social networks: “At last at home! After months of work we’re moving in !! Still a little work and all the decor to do, but we finally feel at home! Do you like it?”

“We will be happy to grow old”

Further proof that Iris Mittenaere and Diego El Glaoui are indeed made to be together. And their declarations of love on social networks only reinforce this idea that they will end their life together : “I promise you to always work so that each year that we leave behind us strengthens our happiness a little more, until we forget the weight of age. Together, we will be happy to grow old”, wrote Diego El Glaoui for the 28th birthday of his Miss France last January. Love is beautiful.

