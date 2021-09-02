Isabelle Huppert, Virginie Efira, Penelope Cruz … The stars shine at the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival (PHOTOS)

From September 1 to 11, the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival will celebrate international cinema. For this first opening day, many stars were present on the red carpet.
The kick-off is on! From September 1 to 11, Venice turns into a real red carpet as the 78th edition of the Mostra, one of the biggest film festivals in the world, opens its doors. Last year, because of the health crisis, he had not won the crowds because of health restrictions. But today, with vaccination, hope is reborn and the cinema also intends to reborn from its ashes. According to the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, “the stars, including those of Hollywood, answered present to the call of the 78th edition of the Venice festival. No one has any illusions. The pandemic is not over. But thanks to sanitary pass and a red carpet protected by a wall to avoid crowds, the festival, which will be held until 11 September, will not ignore the glamor “. And indeed, glamor was well represented on the red carpet.
The renaissance of cinema?
To begin the festivities at the Lion d’Or, it is the emblematic duo of Spanish cinema Pedro Almodovar and Penelope Cruz who present the highly anticipated Madres Paralelas. In this Hispanic feature film, the 47-year-old actress plays the role of a woman who gives birth on the same day and in the same maternity hospital as another woman. This film is already at the heart of a controversy because Instagram has censored the poster of the film which showed a breast, for violating its rules on nudity. Finally, the American giant backed down.
France well represented
France was also well represented with the presence of Isabelle Huppert and Virginie Efira on the red carpet. Indeed, the former presenter of New star is part of the jury chaired by the South Korean Bong Joon-Ho, Palme d’or 2019 with Parasite and Oscar for Best Picture the following year. The actress appeared all in white with a smile on her face. Isabelle Huppert was also present with sunglasses to promote the film. The promises. All the stars on the red carpet can be found in our slideshow above.