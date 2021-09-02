it arrives in the United States, but we will still have to wait in France

Eight US states have just announced that they will soon allow the scanning and presentation of their residents’ identity documents and driver’s licenses via the iOS Wallet application and watchOS. Apple is working with the administration of Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and finally Utah to set up the possibility of exhibiting its coins. identity from their iPhone or Watch during a police check or when taking a flight in an airport.

The procedure is simple, as with credit cards, you just have to scan the document through the application, and then add it after checking the information.

Nothing in France, everything in Europe

Convenient – like having your health pass on Wallet, and fast, we can’t wait to be able to do the same in France. Problem, there is still a long way to go. If the pink three-fold driving license is now an old story, since it has been replaced by a more compact and secure document in credit card format since 2013, France is not about to switch to the virtual license.

In France, no work is underway on the subject. Spokesmen from the Ministry of the Interior confirmed to us that no project was underway in France. We will therefore a priori not be entitled to a solution, as in Spain, where a government application allows you to digitize your license.

This French wait-and-see attitude can however be explained. You have to look to Europe to find a project in the field. The revision of the 2006 driving license directive is in fact underway. Its ambition is to “Take into account the new challenges in terms of mobility, in particular in the digital field, and will contribute to the achievement of the objectives of the European Union, defined in the smart and sustainable mobility strategy” last year.

Thus, between April and May 2021, a first period of calls for contributions took place at European level – and collected 2,213 opinions. A next phase of public consultation should take place in the fourth quarter of 2021. It will be necessary to wait until the fourth quarter of 2022 to see the Commission examine the file and adopt it. The representatives of the French Ministry of the Interior have confirmed to us that they are following and participating in this preliminary work, but which is therefore not ready to end.

Still a little patience…

Legally speaking, the work is therefore in progress, and it will be necessary to follow this incompressible period of the adoption of the directive, then of its application in national law. Technically, if solutions exist, developed to measure, as in Spain, or in partnership with giants like Apple, the ISO body is in the process of putting the finishing touches to its ISO / IEC 18013-5 standard. It is intended to regulate mobile driver’s licenses (mDL), which use chips or biometric data, and is moreover implemented by Apple. Most of the work seems to be done, as the standard is in its pre-publication phase, with a final validation to come.

We will therefore have to wait a little longer to be able to present these personal identification documents from his phone: there will therefore be no dematerialized license on our smartphones in France before 2023, at the earliest!