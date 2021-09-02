Italy: Chinese state tried to buy and relocate an arms company

Investigators believe that the aim of the operation was to seize Italian know-how and transfer production to Wuxi, an artificial intelligence hub in China.





Two major Chinese state-owned companies, hidden behind a complex financial package, have illegally bought an Italian company specializing in military drones and were considering relocating it to China, Italian police announced Thursday (September 2nd).





Six people – three Italians and three Chinese – are targeted by the Italian financial police (GDF), which suspects them of violating the law on the circulation of weapons material and on that which protects strategic Italian companies.

A high and suspicious price



According to the investigation by the prosecutor of Pordenone (north-eastern Italy), the Italian company – whose contracts must be taken out through the Italian Ministry of Defense – was bought up to 75% in 2018 by a company , for a high and suspicious price.

Behind this offshore company based in Hong Kong and a complex financial package “two important Chinese state-owned enterprises” are in reality hiding, the police said. Investigators believe that the aim of the operation was to seize Italian know-how and transfer production to Wuxi, an artificial intelligence center located about 150 km from Shanghai.