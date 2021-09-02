“It’s delicious while being obnoxious” (VIDEO)

They are as accomplices on stage as in the city. As they return to the theater in September with the play Shouldn’t say it! Directed by Salomé Lelouch, the actress’s daughter, Evelyne Bouix and Pierre Arditi have been in love for more than 35 years and got married in 2010. A beautiful and long love story on which they returned in C to you (France 5) when they came to present their play.

The opportunity in particular for the actress to evoke, without taking gloves, what she thinks of her companion. While Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine qualified the actor “Odious” because he proposed to leave the set a few minutes after his arrival, Evelyne Bouix did not hide that her husband was “ delicious while being obnoxious ”. ” This is its great strength ”, she added ironically, specifying that it was a “ unique feature in the whole world ”. “ It’s alright, keep talking about me, me it relaxes me in a crazy way “, Replied Pierre Arditi.





Returning to the beginnings of their romance, the actor confessed that he “ rowed to make a living “ with Evelyne Bouix. “ It wasn’t that simple, she didn’t decide to do it that fast. She also took a long time, seven years, to live together, which is still not bad ”. Asked about Pierre Arditi’s greatest flaw, Evelyne Bouix confessed: “ His nervousness… Permanent is excessive. But fairly constant and recurring. His vehemence… There are times I say to him: ‘But calm down Pierrot, everything is fine’. During the day if there is something, it mounts by itself. “

Evoking the “Stage fright” of his wife, which is his greatest fault, Pierre Arditi clarified that the latter was even ready to take the scampering not to go on stage. “ If she could get the hell out of her, she would. Whereas me, I waited for this for 56 years. So the two of us! “

Clara Kolodny