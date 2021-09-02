It’s not just animals, trees are also threatened with global extinction

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on The Guardian

The finding is not new, but still alarming. A global report on the state of the world’s trees released on Wednesday 1er September reveals the extent of ecosystem collapse. The study – which draws up a complete inventory of the biosphere – reveals that 17,510 tree species are threatened. This is equivalent to double the number of endangered mammals, birds, amphibians and reptiles combined. After five years of census, the team in charge of observations estimates that more than 440 tree species are on the verge of extinction. There are less than fifty left in the wild, the report reads.

Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI), the association responsible for the report, reveals that one in five species is “Directly used by humans for food, fuel, construction, medicine, horticulture and others”. The main threats are agriculture (crops 29% and livestock 14%), logging (27%), and habitat and other commercial developments (13%). In addition, climate change and extreme events – caused by human activity according to the IPCC report – threaten the survival of trees around the world. “At least 180 tree species are directly threatened by rising sea levels and severe weather events. This threat is the most serious for island species, including magnolias in the Caribbean ”, alert the BGCI.





Trees, “the backbone of the natural ecosystem”

The BGCI team calls for urgent mobilization to preserve trees across the globe. Its main argument is based on the benefits of these living beings. “They store 50% of the world’s terrestrial carbon […], provide habitat and food for millions of other species of birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, insects and microorganisms. ”

Until now, the focus had been on the protection and conservation of animals. Scientists hope to react to what they call“Backbone of the natural ecosystem”. In the columns of the Guardian, Malin Rivers, lead author of the report and head of conservation prioritization at BGCI, explains that “Trees are essential. It’s like a Jenga tower. Remove the wrong element and the ecosystem collapses. ”

To mitigate these collapses, the report recommends five key actions that policy makers and specialists can take to protect and grow protected species: expand areas of protection for endangered species; ensure the conservation of all endangered species in botanical gardens or seed banks; increase the budget allocated to the conservation of threatened tree species; increase planting programs and favor endangered and native species; and finally, promoting global collaboration to fight tree extinction.