“It’s super easy to put online a house that does not exist”, “Special Envoy” did the test (with a house … of dolls)

For this demonstration, you need a camera and an illusionary decor, resembling in every way a real vacation home. You also need an accomplice: that of the journalist of “Special Envoy”, it’s Micky, pharmacist by day, architect for dollhouses the rest of the time …

The journalist plans to photograph a doll’s house and then put it online on the major vacation rental platforms, in order to see if the ad is validated by their services … and thus test the reliability of their systems of control.

In the Norman half-timbered house chosen for the test, there is even a miniature dishwasher! The result of the photo shoot is perfect: it looks like the seagulls are heard … The photos will accompany an ad that will be posted on three sites: Abritel, Airbnb, and Le Bon Coin. Everything is false: the house, its address, and the status of owner of the journalist.

Will the algorithm be able to spot the deception?

In just ten minutes, the classified ad is published. No deed of ownership is required, no proof of address to verify the address or locate the house. “So it’s really super easy to upload a house that doesn’t exist, or that exists but belongs to someone else and you don’t own …” the journalist is surprised.





As proof of identity, Le Bon Coin is satisfied with an email address; HomeAway with a bank identity statement and a telephone number. Only Airbnb carries out a few checks, and asks the future “host” for a selfie photo to compare it with the one on the passport he provided. Will this device withstand the “Special Envoy” test?

Let’s attach a man’s passport to a woman’s selfie, to see … Surprise: it’s okay! The identity of the false owner is validated by the site. It is true that its conditions of use specify that “this procedure does not have the value of a guarantee of the hosts or the travelers, and does not guarantee the identity of the users” …

Extract from “Holidays: cyber scam alert“, a report broadcast byyears “Special Envoy” on September 2, 2021.

