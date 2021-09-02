Ivorian TV presenter suspended for asking guest to act out rape

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on Vice

The presenter of the Ivorian program “Télé from here on vacation”, on the channel NCI, was suspended for a period of one month Tuesday, August 31 after a shocking sequence.

On the set, Yves de M’Bella asked his anonymous guest – presented as a convicted rapist – to mimic on a model the way he had attacked women. A scene that made the host laugh, before he invited his guest to give some advice to women on how they can avoid being sexually assaulted. Since its broadcast Monday evening at prime time, the reactions follow one another.

“This act is insulting and humiliating for women victims of rape”

The mobilization was rapid. A petition to demand the deletion of the show and the sanction of the team present has collected to date nearly 48,000 signatures. “At a time when we are talking about Generation Equality and the fight against violence against women, it is reductive that television, whose role is to educate, is complicit in this violence and gives the word to a rapist “, writes the initiator of the petition. She adds that this act is “Insulting and humiliating for women victims of rape”.





The Ivorian League for Women’s Rights issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon in which it is recalled that rape is a crime. A complaint for public contempt of decency and apology for rape against the NCI television channel and the host was filed by this body. The League also calls on other associations to join the action so that “Impunity and the trivialization of violence against women in Côte d’Ivoire”. According to Vice, the minister responsible for women, Nassénéba Touré, condemned the actions and remarks of the guest and his host.

This Wednesday, activists of the League went to the premises of the NCI channel to demonstrate. “This program was prepared and validated by a whole team”, they write on Facebook. Unhappy, they believe that the thirty-day suspension of Yves de M’Bella is not enough.