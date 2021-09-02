James Wan explains why the sequel will be more complex

Director James Wan assured that the sequelAquaman would be much more complex than the first film with Jason Momoa as a superhero of the depths.

Even though the ocean superhero has never enjoyed the same popularity as Batman, Superman, or Wonder Woman, Aquaman Despite everything, it remains the first (and so far the only) DCEU film to have surpassed $ 1 billion at the global box office. The Warner therefore very quickly gave the green light for a sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will recall Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry. The blockbuster began filming at the end of June, but no official synopsis has yet been released, although we suspect it will be find and explore the aquatic city of Necrus, which was also the working title of the production.

Failing to reveal more about the story or the characters, director James Wan recently gave more details on the narrative structure of the DC film which is intended to be particular. During an online question-and-answer session, the director explained that the sequel toAquaman will be much more complex than the first installment, while promoting its latest horror feature Malignant (review here):

“Malignant is a very curvy story. Obviously, a lot of the job is to hold the cards in your hand and try not to reveal them, to find a balance between what you show and what you don’t. And that’s difficult because today’s audience is very perceptive and very smart, they watch the trailers, the posters, and can relate. So you have to ask yourself: “How can I stay one step ahead of today’s discerning audience, and at the same time deliver something that people have never seen?”





Jason Momoa and Amber Heard

One of the things I like to do is start off with a fairly familiar narrative structure, which gives me a solid foundation to start with. […] But once advanced, this is where I screw it all up. I move away from it and begin to embark you on a labyrinthine journey. It’s that aspect that makes it fun for me. And it’s not just in my horror movies. I try to do this even in Fast & Furious 7 and to some extent in Aquaman, but even more in Aquaman 2. There is more complexity in Aquaman 2 than in the first movie.. “

Now hoping that the new edition of the DC FanDome on October 16 will tell us more about Aquaman 2, if only with an official pitch or a teaser. Otherwise, to stay with Jason Momoa until December 14, 2022 in France, we are talking about the start of season 2 of See on Apple TV +.

