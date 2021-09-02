Jazz and Laurent (JLC Family): the couple are expecting their third child!

This Wednesday, September 1, 2021, Jazz and Laurent Correia announced on social networks that the JLC Family will soon grow! Six months pregnant, Chelsea and Cayden’s mom shared a beautiful shot of her baby bump.

The family is growing ! Jazz Correia announced on Instagram this Wednesday, September 1, 2021 to be pregnant with her third child. On a cloud, the pretty brunette shared the news with her fans by revealing a snapshot of her baby bump. “After more than six months of secrecy, intensive mission, secrecy, rumors, happiness, but also worry. I officially announce that the JLC Family will grow …“, she wrote. Lucky, the JLC Family star added:”I am six months pregnant with happiness … I was happy to share these moments only with my family, but today I am happy to share it with all of you! It wasn’t always easy, but after some thought it was worth it.“

On his Instagram account, Laurent Correia shared a magnificent shot where he tenderly embraces his wife. In order to break the news to his 2.6 million subscribers, the influencer wrote: “Happy to announce the arrival of our 3rd gift from heaven! I can’t wait to be a dad again, it’s my greatest pride and achievement. Thank God, thank you Life.“In the comments section, Martika wrote:”My most beautiful !!! I had known it for a long time! Love you! Too anxious!“Hillary Vanderosieren revealed:”So happy for you! And being pregnant at the same time, it’s crazy!“Delighted for her idols, one fan shared:”Congratulations to you, we knew it! Jazz never showed his stomach and you can see it on his face!“Another net surfer wrote for her part:”I am completely shocked, congratulations!“

Jazz and Laurent, a very loving couple

Yes Chelsea and Cayden’s parents have had their ups and downs, they are happier than ever. Last March, it was by sharing a snapshot where she poses alongside her husband that Jazz Correia unveiled: “It all started on March 8, 2017. It is now four years ago who would have thought that my life was going to change that on that day during a birthday I would have met the man of my life, my husband, father of my children and the man most dear to me! That day will remain one of the most beautiful of my life because this whole story has given meaning to my existence.“

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge