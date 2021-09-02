Jazz Correia (JLC Family) is pregnant with her third child! (Photo)

The JLC Family will grow! Laurent and Jazz Correia are expecting their third child. The parents of Chelsea and Cayden announced the happy news on September 1, after months of rumor. They saw the big picture to reveal the pregnancy of the reality TV star, with a wonderful family photoshoot.

A beautiful photoshoot to announce the pregnancy of Jazz Correia

Jazz Correia released a cute family portrait to reveal that she was pregnant. Alongside her husband Laurent, her son Cayden, both dressed in black, and Chelsea, with a tutu and a crown of flowers, the future mother poses in a white negligee that opens to reveal her round belly. “After more than six months of secrecy, intensive mission, secrecy, rumors, but also concerns, I officially announce that the JLC Family will grow … I am six months pregnant with happiness”, she confides.

Keeping it a secret wasn’t easy, but today she is happy to announce that she is expecting her third child. “I was happy to share these moments with my family, but today I am happy to share it with you. It was not always easy, but after reflection, it was worth it”, writes Jazz, adding: “Only three months left …”.





Laurent is also delighted with this great news. “Happy to announce the arrival of our third gift from heaven. I can’t wait to be a dad again, it’s my greatest pride and success”, declares the future dad next to a photo of him hugging Jazz’s round belly.

The rumor was rife

In December 2019, Jazz Correia confided, in tears, to having had a miscarriage. Chelsea and Cayden’s mom then made no secret of her desire to have a third child, but remained fairly secretive on the subject. That didn’t stop pregnancy rumors from spreading from June 4. The young woman then celebrated her birthday, wearing a long dress revealing curves in the belly. Fans of the star Reality angels had guessed what was going on, but she was able to keep the secret for several more months!