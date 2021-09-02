“jealous of Payet”, Alvaro sends a message to Macron

Jokingly, Alvaro Gonzalez wrote on Twitter that he wanted to meet Emmanuel Macron to be naturalized. The Spanish defender of OM referred to the cocktail reception which was organized the day before with the head of state and members of the club, including Dimitri Payet.

Alvaro Gonzalez would have liked to be at the cocktail dinner organized on Wednesday evening at Fort d’Entrecasteaux. He could thus have met Emmanuel Macron, who spoke with a small delegation from Olympique de Marseille. Playmaker Dimtiri Payet and President Pablo Longoria were present. What to envy the Spanish defender of the club, who had fun on Twitter by directly mentioning the account of the head of state.

“Hola Emmanuel Macron, I am jealous of Dimitri Payet! Invite me too! I need to speak to you for dual nationality. I am waiting at home, see you later,” he wrote , by adding a hashtag “I’m kidding eh” and a laughing emoji. All accompanied by a selfie.





Macron hopes for a victory in the Coupe de France

The day before, Dimitri Payet had published a photo of him to confirm his presence at the meeting with Emmanuel Macron. “Presidential dinner”, he tweeted, showing himself dressed in a chic suit.

This meeting was held within the framework of the three-day trip of the President of the Republic to Marseille, organized in particular to announce a series of security and social measures. Faced with the OM delegation, Emmanuel Macron, club supporter, wished the team to win the Coupe de France. He also congratulated the management for the social action of the club in the city and in relation to its supporters.