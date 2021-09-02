Jean-Louis Francisque, first president of SMGEAG

The joint union for the management of water and sanitation in Guadeloupe was officially installed this morning at the Regional Council. Jean-Louis Francisque was elected president of this new structure

After more than 10 years of waiting, the mixed water and sanitation management union of Guadeloupe was officially installed this morning in the hemicycle of the Regional Council in Basse-Terre. A ceremony at the beginning of which all the speakers underlined the advent of a responsibility now fully assumed by elected officials.

Not a word, however, on the fierce struggles that have punctuated its creation.

Not a gesture, either, towards Justine Bénin and Dominique Théophile, the two parliamentarians who drafted the law establishing the mixed union.

The 26 delegates present or represented then proceeded to the election of the president of the mixed union. Jean-Louis Francisque, the only candidate, was elected by 25 votes and a blank ballot.

The mayor of Trois Rivières places his term of office under the sign of unity.

Jean-Louis Francisque, president of SMGEAG

The union committee office should meet in the coming days. The supervisory commission, which brings together user associations in particular, is in the process of being created.

The President of the Departmental Council welcomes the effective creation of the Mixed Water and Sanitation Management Union in Guadeloupe, as provided for by the law renovating the governance of drinking water and sanitation services in Guadeloupe. He congratulated Jean-Louis Francisque, mayor of Trois-Rivières and regional councilor, who was entrusted with the responsibility of being the first president of the union.

Its mission, with the political and administrative team that accompanies it, will be to guarantee quality water at all taps, a significant improvement in sanitation, the preservation of employment and a quality public service for the whole of the populations of the archipelago, as well as the access of the local economic fabric to the public order. Guy LOSBAR