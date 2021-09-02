Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a candidate too divisive to unite on the left?

Officially candidate since November at the presidential election from 2022,

Jean-Luc Mélenchon has an obsession: to climb to the second round to face

Emmanuel Macron in April, so as not to relive the scenario of four years ago. “It’s the best thing to do, we have to fight this duel which turns into a duo between the Head of State and Marine Le Pen”, breathes Clémentine Autain, LFI deputy for Seine-Saint-Denis. Still, to gain access to the head of state and convince at the ballot box, the deputy of Bouches-du-Rhône will have to bring together.

An objective which could prove to be delicate, in view of recent declarations considered increasingly divisive, in particular on the measures taken to contain the epidemic of Covid-19. During the summer days of his party, Jean-Luc Mélenchon thus castigated a health pass “detrimental to freedom in the world of work, in society, in human relations”. An episode that follows the controversy of last June

on his remarks relating to violence during presidential campaigns deemed “conspiratorial” by the political class. “You will see that in the last week of the presidential campaign, we will have a serious incident or a murder […] All that is written in advance ”, he had launched on France Info. One more controversy for those who are not afraid to insult the police officers who came to search his premises, exclaiming

“The Republic is me!” “

“The country is not ready to switch to a populist era”

Eight months from the first round, the polls place the leader of France rebellious slightly ahead of other left-wing personalities, with 11% of voting intentions, according to a survey

Harris Interactive for Challenges *, ahead of the 7% of Anne Hidalgo (PS) and the 6% of the ecologist Yannick Jadot. A tenuous advance which ultimately seems to translate only one equality among these contenders. “It should be remembered that in February 2017 [avant l’élection précédente], the polls gave us at 8% and the PS at 18% … With the result that we know [19,58 % pour Mélenchon et LFI et 6,36 % pour le PS d’Hamon au premier tour] “, However, points out the deputy Alexis Corbière (LFI).

By starting his campaign early, and above all before everyone else, Jean-Luc Mélenchon could have taken the lead in the race and set up as a unifier. “Leaving early allows you to meet the country and its citizens, it is a way of giving yourself visibility and a sign of motivation”, explains Bruno Cautrès, political scientist at Cevipof. “It is also a way to impose the subjects of the debate”. But “this year, the debate has been frozen by the Covid-19 crisis, and then by the president himself, who is marking out the ground enormously”, continues the specialist. A “relatively complicated” situation, imposed by terms of the debate that are “very right”, recognizes Clémentine Autain.





Whether it is on the side of the Socialist Party or of Europe ecology the Greens, which considers that it can speak “to all the living forces of the country”, today we doubt the ability of Jean-Luc Mélenchon to unite the whole. of the population at the polls. “While France needs to find a path of appeasement, I do not think he is the most unifying personality and that the country is ready to switch to a populist era”, judge Pierre Jouvet, spokesperson for the PS, for whom Jean-Luc Mélenchon “surfs the wave of discontent”.

Mélenchon aims for “popular union”

Critics that Alexis Corbière (LFI) sweeps away: “He is constantly attacked and distorted, we could almost see it as a tribute of vice to virtue. But the truth is that Jean-Luc Mélenchon is an experienced and solid candidate, who will know how to carry a program that is both social and ecological. We must come back to the positive and we are working on it. »Exit dogmatism? The time seems more like “popular union” for candidate Mélenchon. This is evidenced by the absence of the LFI “brand” on the party leader’s campaign posters.

Reinvigorated by another investigation Harris Interactive **, according to which the 42 main proposals of Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s program speak to a majority of French people, the Insoumis must now “transform this membership into votes at the ballot box”, recalls Clémentine Autain. But for Bruno Cautrès, the operation might not be so simple. According to him, LFI had benefited in 2017 from the abandonment of François Hollande and the fact that Benoît Hamon did not generate membership, thus gaining ground on socialist lands. But with a view to 2022 and with the candidacy of Anne Hidalgo, the operation may not be repeated. Not to mention that “the characteristic of an election with two rounds, it is to have to convince voters who did not vote for us in the first, concludes Bruno Cautrès. And for that, you have to be a unifier ”.