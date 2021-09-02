Jean-Marie Bigard sells only 29 seats: his show canceled and replaced by a lotto

A big flop for Jean-Marie Bigard who failed to mobilize his audience enough for his date in Dordogne. For lack of spectators, his show was replaced … by a lotto.

He must not have appreciated this twist of fate. Jean-Marie Bigard, a figure in the opposition to the vaccine or the health pass, did not have enough reservations for his date of September 1 in Trélissac in the Dordogne. His audience, also forced to present a pass to attend the performance, did he choose to give up booking? The reason for such a flop is unknown.

Still, Jean-Marie Bigard was forced to cancel the date. The event was therefore replaced by a lottery, which mobilized 200 people, reports the Figaro.





Only 29 seats sold

And this figure is not insignificant since it is almost ten times more people than the public who had planned to attend the comedian’s show, since despite pre-sales open since June, Jean-Marie Bigard no ‘had only sold 29 seats while the hall could accommodate more than 400 people.

If the cultural sector is in crisis, producers and organizers of Jean-Marie Bigard’s show seem to agree that the latter’s radical positions may have played a role in this loss of notoriety.

Bad timing

Regarding this date in Dordogne, the producer of the comedian nevertheless tempers by recalling that the “timing” was bad: “We were too short in terms of deadlines and communication. In addition, we scheduled this show in the middle of the start of the school year. We made a mistake by positioning it too early, “he confides in Le Figaro, recalling in passing the 1,900 people who came to watch Jean-Marie Bigard’s show in Fréjus in July.