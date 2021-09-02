Jean-Marie Bigard’s show canceled for lack of spectators

The controversial comedian was to perform Wednesday evening in Trélissac. But only 29 seats were sold and the organizers preferred to cancel the event to replace it …

by a lotto.





A hard blow for Jean-Marie Bigard, who filled the Stade de France in 2004. As revealed South West and Le Figaro, his show in Trélissac (Dordogne), scheduled for Wednesday September 1, has been canceled. Of the 400 to 450 seats of the socio-cultural center, only 29 tickets were sold, according to Le Figaro. “I spent 2,000 euros on communication. (…) Is it because of the bullshit Bigard says? I don’t know, but 29 seats sold, I have never seen that”, tells the daily Anthony Tharaud, president of the association Le rêve en musique, which organized the event. Faced with this fiasco, the association canceled the show, which was replaced by a lotto – for which 200 seats were sold.

Is Jean-Marie Bigard paying for his radicalization against the health pass? Its producer David Hardit recognizes in Le Figaro than the comedian “lost part of the audience because he is a little too involved in politics. “But, according to him, it is rather the sanitary pass which is to be questioned.” We have a complicated start to the season everywhere, the pass is a tool that the French do not master not good, “he said.” We are losing people with the health pass, and that is general. ”