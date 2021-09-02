Jean-Michel Aulas is already setting the tone for winter

Present during the presentation of Jérôme Lopez, Jean-Michel Aulas confided in the next transfer window in Lyon. The president of the OL promises movement, especially in attack.

Aulas expects heavy at OL this winter

In difficulty at the start of the season (only one victory in 4 days), Olympique Lyonnais has just recorded the signing of a major reinforcement. On Wednesday, OL officially presented Jerome Boateng, his latest summer recruit. The German central defender arrives free following the expiration of his contract at Bayern Munich. Present at this ceremony, Jean-Michel Aulas expressed his satisfaction as the summer transfer window closes. “It’s a campaign that has been in line with what we wanted. It was piloted with a master’s hand by Vincent (Ponsot, the general manager). It shows that OL had no short-term financial problems, ”first launched the boss of Gones according to comments relayed by Foot Mercato.

The Rhone leader is still expecting recruits in Lyon by January. “There is a chance that things will move by January, if we have not moved by then … We will undoubtedly do a number of additional things,” warned Jean-Michel Aulas. For the president of Olympique Lyonnais, Peter Bosz will need reinforcement in attack to compensate for the departures of several elements at the next African Cup of Nations. Cameroon will host the competition from January 9 to February 6, 2022. Islam Slimani, Moussa Dembélé, Karl Toko Ekambi and Tino Kadewere will be in the game.





The big update concerning Marcelo Guedes

Jean-Michel Aulas was also arrested on the situation of Marcelo Guedes. The departure of the central defender was expected this summer following his dismissal from the professional workforce for inappropriate behavior. For the president of the OL, the departure of the Brazilian is still relevant even though the main party has declined several proposals. “There are proposals. He had the choice to go free, but he said no. He decided not to accept our proposal. There are two clubs that wanted it […] Be careful, for Marcelo, there are still championships where the transfer window is not over. You have to be a little patient, ”said President Aulas.