“Jean-Michel Blanquer did not have to work much during the holidays”, judges the FCPE

Twelve million students go back to school on Thursday, September 2 with a Covid-19 protocol still active. Jean-Michel Blanquer, Minister of Education, announced last Thursday that the level 2 protocol will be applied throughout the metropolis. It is “totally insufficient”, protests on franceinfo Jean-Yves Guéant, caregiver and president of the Federation of parents’ councils (FCPE) of the North. He points out the disparity in incidence rates in the different departments and does not understand why the same protocol is applied “everywhere in France”.

franceinfo: Is level 2 of the health protocol insufficient?

Jean-Yves Guéant: Totally insufficient. I will nevertheless point out one thing, which is that in Hauts-de-France, we have an index which is around 180, a little less than 200. On the other hand, in PACA, it is 800. That means that if we ever reach an index of 800, will it leave us level 2? This does not coincide throughout France. Not all departments are the same. So how can you have a level 2 everywhere in France?

Much has been said in recent months about the installation of CO2 sensors. Do you think the government has done what is necessary to equip the classes?

Very clearly, between you and me, during the holidays the minister [Jean-Michel Blanquer] must have been really on vacation.

“He mustn’t have worked a lot because the protocol was pulled out of his hat at the last minute.” Jean-Yves Guéant, President of the FCPE du Nord to franceinfo



Some regions have taken the decision to equip all high schools. In the Nord department, they made this decision. We are waiting for Pas-de-Calais. It is again the local authorities who have done it. The only thing he [Jean-Michel Blanquer] was able to say is that if there is a city that is in difficulty, we will be there to help it. This is not what we were asking for.

What measures had to be put in place?

The measures that had to be put in place immediately, for more than a year now, it was a massive recruitment to reduce the size of the classes during the time of the pandemic, if not more. We have a shortage of teachers and school nurses: we must not forget that our school nurses will suffer badly since they are shared between colleges and elementary schools. This means that nurses will not be 100% in their college and will have to move in the different schools.

Is it a return to school under the sign of unpreparedness?

Personally when I read Jean-Michel Blanquer in the Sunday newspaper [article payant], I had the impression that he was a minister on vacation who had written a draft on a corner of the table.