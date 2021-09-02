Jean-Michel Blanquer greeted with boos in Marseille

The Minister of Education received an icy welcome during his trip to the Marseille city for the start of the school year.

Whistles and hoots. This is how the Minister of National Education Jean-Michel Blanquer was welcomed during his trip to Marseille on Thursday. Passing through a school where he was joined by the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron, also whistled in turn, several dozen people were gathered around the establishment.

According to our special correspondent Élisa Bertholomey present on the spot, several people would also have in their invectives at the Minister of Education referred to the controversy known as “flat screens”, of which he has been the subject in recent days. Jean-Michel Blanquer had indeed affirmed that the back-to-school allowance could be used to buy flat screens. A statement that has since angered many families, and this icy welcome in Marseille could well be the result.





Abandoned establishments

A school in the northern districts of Marseille was chosen for this visit by Emmanuel Macron and his minister on this back-to-school day. A school that combines many issues according to some local elected officials and representatives of parents of students. The latter reproach the State for having left the establishment abandoned.

“There is a certain responsibility which falls to the State, which is that of ensuring that the public service of education is provided in an equal manner throughout the territory. And it happens that in Marseille , for years nothing had been done, or we had announcements without concrete effects on the ground “, deplores on BFMTV Cécile Barron parent of a pupil and member of the Collective of the schools of Marseille.

The President of the Republic, who is to discuss with several teachers during his visit, is expected to make several announcements for a large plan to renovate Marseille schools.