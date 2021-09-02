Jessica Thivenin (Les Marseillais): the young mother reveals the face of her daughter, Leewane

Wednesday September 1, Jessica Thivenin took over her Instagram account to share with her subscribers the first meeting between her son Maylone and her daughter Leewane, born on August 22.

She drooled over it but now she is relieved. After two complicated pregnancies, Jessica Thivenin is today the happy mother of two children. The youngest, Leewane, made a somewhat premature arrival on August 22, followed by a stay in the neonatal department. Fortunately, she was able to join her house this Sunday, the opportunity to meet her older brother, Maylone, a year and a half. A meeting that moved the parents, Thibault and Jessica to tears, as the reality TV candidate explains on her Instagram account. “Yesterday I lived one of the happiest days of my life the meeting between my Maylone and Leewane, it was incredible! .. Mom and dad cried like madeleines“, loose Jessica Thivenin. And there was indeed something to be moved by the image of the little boy delicately placing his hand on his sister’s leg, while she was sleeping in a cradle. Jessica Thivenin had been talking about it for several days. the upcoming meeting between her two children, a moment that the mother seemed to apprehend a little. Obviously, everything went well, since as she explains on social networks, Maylone has “immediately welcomed“Leewane before”take care of her“.”It was incredible, the meeting with his brother, it was … I don’t have the words, it was crazy. It was the third happiest day of my life. The birth of my children plus their meeting. It was wow“, confides the Marseillaise.

Jessica and Thibault: how many children do they want?

It’s the king’s choice! After having had a boy then a girl, Jessica and Thibault could not be more satisfied. “It’s something wonderful, beautiful, I always wanted to have a boy and a girl, so that’s enough for me, I leave it there. It’s only happiness but I’m closing the shop!“, explains Jessica Thivenin. Leewane should therefore remain the youngest of the Garcia family.

