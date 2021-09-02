Joe Biden condemns Supreme Court for refusing to block Texas anti-abortion law

It’s a long standoff that begins between Joe Biden and the Supreme Court of the United States. On the night of Wednesday to Thursday, the high court decided not to block the new law governing abortion in Texas, which came into force on Wednesday. A refusal immediately castigated by the American president on Thursday who considered that it was an “unprecedented attack on the constitutional rights of women”. In a statement, he also added that this decision “causes unconstitutional chaos” and “insults the rule of law”.

If Joe Biden reacts thus, it is because this law passed in Texas is particularly restrictive on the rights of women to have abortions. Indeed, the text stipulates, among other things, that they are not authorized to do so from the moment the embryo’s heart begins to beat. Six weeks after the last period. A particularly short period and which does not provide for exceptions in the event of rape or incest.

Towards government measures?

“The impact of last night’s decision will be immediate and requires an immediate response,” said Joe Biden, ordering his government to find “measures to ensure that women in Texas have access to safe abortions. and legality ”and to protect clinics and doctors from potential lawsuits. This law “gives the power to ordinary citizens to sue health personnel or relatives of women who exercise their right to choose” whether or not to continue a pregnancy, noted the White House.





“Complete strangers will now be able to interfere in the most intimate and personal health decisions that women have to face,” said Joe Biden. Worse, according to him, the law “encourages them to do it with the promise of 10,000 dollars if they win in court.” “Rather than using its supreme authority to ensure justice is done with fairness, our nation’s highest court will leave millions of women in Texas (…) to suffer as the courts grapple with the complexities procedural “of this file, again criticized the tenant of the White House.