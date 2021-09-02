JPMorgan Chase agrees to pay 25 million euros in fine to end prosecution

The offices of JPMorgan Chase bank in New York. NULL

The bank JPMorgan Chase agreed, Thursday, September 2, to pay a 25 million euros fine through a court settlement, thus ending the prosecution in the case of suspicion of tax evasion of former executives of the company d ‘Wendel investments. The Paris judicial court validated this decision.

Thanks to the signing of this judicial agreement of public interest (CJIP) with the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF), JPMorgan Chase avoids a trial for complicity in tax fraud. A judicial investigation was opened in June 2012 following a series of complaints from the tax administration concerning a financial package, called Solfur, launched in 2004, and which had borne fruit in 2007. Thanks to this incentive program, through shareholdings, three directors of Wendel – including the former head of Medef, Ernest Antoine-Seillière – and eleven senior executives had recovered at the end of May 2007 “A net gain” of 315 million euros, for an initial investment of 996,250 euros, “Totally tax free”, then wrote the PNF in his requisitions of November 2015.

During a homologation hearing Thursday, the president of the Paris judicial court, Stéphane Noël, validated the CJIP and its amount of 25 million euros, payable within thirty days. He had previously stressed that the bank had “Derived no tax benefit from the operation”, but that she had confined herself to a role of “Financing”.





The bank, complicit in fraud but not instigator

The financial public prosecutor, Jean-François Bohnert, also mentioned the “Many rounds of discussions and negotiations” between his prosecution and the bank, especially during this summer. François-Xavier Dulin, deputy prosecutor of the PNF, for his part, mentioned three factors that contributed to “Underage” the amount of the fine: the bank is complicit in the fraud and not an instigator, the facts are “Old and isolated”, and the bank has “Cooperated” to the inquiry. The “Complexity of the tax package (…) to avoid (her) questioned by the tax administration “ conversely, contributed to ” aggravate “ the fine, according to him.

Lawyer for JPMorgan Chase, Me Thierry Marembert, insisted on the “Very limited role of the bank” in the financial package, before welcoming the conclusion of this legal transaction and announcing that the bank “Waived from this day the withdrawal period” ten days prescribed by law.

The former head of Medef and director of the investment company Wendel, Ernest-Antoine Seillière, in Paris, in October 2014. ERIC PIERMONT / AFP

If the bank escapes prosecution by this CJIP, which concludes long procedural disputes, a trial is still scheduled for the individuals involved. It will be held from January 17 to February 3, 2022, while a hearing devoted to procedural exceptions is scheduled for September 6.

The procedural framework of the CJIP was created in 2016 to allow companies implicated in cases of breach of probity to negotiate a fine in exchange for the abandonment of the proceedings. That of JPMorgan is the ninth concluded by the PNF.

