JPMorgan pays 25 million euros in fine to close lawsuits

The American bank was suspected of having financed a tax evasion mechanism in France.

Bank JP Morgan on Thursday agreed to pay a 25 million euro fine via a legal transaction to close the lawsuits and avoid a trial in the case of suspicion of tax evasion of former Wendel executives, a decision validated by the Paris judicial tribunal.

By signing this judicial agreement of public interest (Cjip) with the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office, JP Morgan Chase, who was suspected of having participated in the financing of this alleged tax fraud via loans, avoids a trial for complicity in tax fraud. On the other hand, a trial is still scheduled for the former managers of the investment company. During a homologation hearing Thursday, the president of the Paris judicial court, Stéphane Noël, validated the Cjip and its amount of 25 million euros, payable within 30 days.

He had previously underlined that the bank had "drawn no tax benefit from the operation" but had confined itself to a role of "funding". The financial public prosecutor, Jean-François Bohnert, told him about the "Many rounds of discussions and negotiations" between his prosecution and the bank, especially this summer.





A case that goes on forever

François-Xavier Dulin, deputy prosecutor of the PNF, mentioned three factors that contributed to “Underage” the amount of the fine: the bank is complicit in the fraud and not an instigator; the facts are “Old and isolated”; the bank has “Cooperated” to the inquiry. The “Complexity of the tax package (…) in order to avoid (its) questioning by the tax administration” on the contrary contributed to “aggravate” the fine, according to him.

JP Morgan Chase’s lawyer, Me Thierry Marembert, insisted on the “Very limited role of the bank” in the financial package, before welcoming the conclusion of this legal transaction and announcing that the bank “Waived from this day the withdrawal period” ten days prescribed by law. A judicial investigation was opened in June 2012 following a series of complaints from the tax administration concerning a financial package called Solfur, launched in 2004 and which had borne fruit in 2007.

Thanks to this incentive program, via shareholdings, three directors of Wendel – including the former head of Medef, Ernest Antoine-Seillière – and eleven senior executives had recovered at the end of May 2007 “a net gain” of 315 million euros for an initial investment of 996,250 euros, “totally tax free”, wrote the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) in its requisitions in November 2015.