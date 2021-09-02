Julia Vignali calls her son Luigi to order live in Télématin: her funny “personal message”

This Thursday, September 2, 2021, three little words were on the lips of all parents: back to school. Julia Vignali was no exception, although she herself was already very busy when sending her son Luigi to school. Fortunately, the 15-year-old teenager was almost certainly able to fend for himself on his first day. But from the plateau of Telematin, the host could not help but send him a little reminder.

“We think of all those who are getting ready to go back to school. It is 8:10 a.m. I have a personal message to convey: there you have to go! You have to leave the house, however, it’s 8:10 a.m.“, she declared. Having failed to contact him directly by phone during the advertising break, Julia Vignali insisted that the message be sent to her:”I tell him ‘Luigi, thank you for going to high school immediately!‘”That should be clear to the young man!





His colleague on the air, Thomas Sotto, for his part apparently does not yet have the same concerns since, according to his statement, he would be the father of one or more young children. “I kiss the two nannies who are at home“, he was content to articulate.

It is, one as for the other, very rare that the animators evoke their family life publicly. A secret garden which proved to be very difficult to keep secret precisely for Julia Vignali this Wednesday in Telematin when she had to interview her companion Kad Merad. Thomas Sotto then did not hesitate to go fishing for information around their couple, not without creating a strange little discomfort …