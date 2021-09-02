Justice. In Ivory Coast, a TV presenter sentenced for apologizing for rape

An Ivorian television host who aroused outrage for inviting an ex-rapist to explain how he abused his victims, was sentenced Wednesday in Abidjan to 12 months suspended prison sentence for “apologizing for rape” and ” offence against decency”.

Two days after the show, the host, Yves de M’Bella, and the ex-rapist, Kader Traoré, were initially heard by the police before being brought for immediate appearance before the criminal court of ‘Abidjan. In addition to the 12-month suspended sentence, Yves de M’Bella was also fined two million FCFA (3,000 euros) and was banned from leaving Abidjan.

Kader Traoré, who had already been convicted of rape and assault and battery in the past, was sentenced to 24 months in prison and a 500,000 FCFA (750 euros) fine for the same reasons. His lawyer decided to appeal.

Demonstration with a model, laughter, inappropriate comments …

Monday evening at prime time and in public, Yves de M’Bella had invited in his program on the New Ivorian channel (NCI, private television) – supposed to denounce the rape – Kader Traoré to whom he asked to explain how he went about it to abuse his victims with the help of a dummy.

He had even helped him to lay the mannequin on the floor, prompting him to show the gestures he was making, all accompanied by inappropriate laughter and comments, then asking him for his “advice” so that a woman would never fall out. do not violate.