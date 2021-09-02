Justice rejects Cédric Jubillar’s release request

The request for release filed by lawyers for the main suspect on August 24 was rejected by the courts.

Cédric Jubillar will remain in prison. According to information from one of his lawyers sent to BFMTV, the request for release that they had filed on August 24 was rejected on Wednesday by the judge of freedoms and detention. They also announce their intention to appeal this decision and will be convened at a later date.

On June 18, Cédric Jubillar was indicted for the murder of his wife, Delphine Jubillar, and has since been imprisoned in the Seysses (Haute-Garonne) remand center. However, he continues to deny any involvement in the disappearance of his wife, with whom he was in divorce proceedings.





Second appeal dismissed

On June 23, just days after his imprisonment, a first appeal was filed by Cédric Jubillar’s lawyers. He had been rejected by the investigating chamber, which considered that there were “serious and concordant clues” about a possible involvement of the husband in the disappearance of Delphine Jubillar. The lawyers immediately decided to appeal again:

The Court states as a truth the thesis according to which it is impossible that Delphine Jubillar disappeared under other conditions, that is to say within the framework of a bad meeting. We have exposed leads that may suggest that she has met a rider, these tracks have not been investigated, “reproached one of Cédric Jubillar’s lawyers, Me Alexandre Martin, at the end of the hearing.

After this second setback, Cédric Jubillar’s lawyers should not stop there. They believe that other leads must be investigated in order to find the culprit in the disappearance of the 33-year-old nurse, whose body has still not been found.