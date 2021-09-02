“Kalimuendo and PSG have maintained their preference for the RC Lens project” – PSG Canal Supporters

On the last day of the transfer window, PSG announced the loan without option to buy Arnaud Kalimuendo to RC Lens for the 2021-2022 season. The 19-year-old striker will therefore play a second year with the Sang et Or after a successful 2020-2021 exercise (8 goals and 6 assists). On their side, the leaders of the Artesian club are happy with the return of the French U21 international to their workforce, as mentioned by the general manager of RC Lens, Arnaud Pouille, for the official club website.





” It is a strong sign for Racing to record the return of Arnaud Kalimuendo, one of the greatest French offensive talents of his generation. We know the player and the man and I would like to salute his loyalty to the Blood and Gold colors. Despite fierce and even tenacious competition on this issue, national and international, Arnaud – but also his entourage and PSG – have maintained their preference for the RC Lens project. Arnaud’s firm desire to find his former teammates, in this context, is as symbolic as it is encouraging for the whole club. I am also very happy to see him soon enjoying the exceptional atmosphere of a full Bollaert. Welcome back home and to your adopted Kali family! “

For his part, the sports coordinator of the RCL – Florent Ghisolfi – wanted to thank the leaders of PSG. “I would like to thank those around them who carry out high quality work. I would also like to thank Paris Saint-Germain and its sports management, Leonardo and Angelo Castellazzi for the quality of the exchanges.. They are men of their word. They do a choice tinged with respect for RC Lens and the player, by prioritizing its choice and development. “Kali” has the advantage of knowing the club, the locker room and the game plan by heart. Everyone loves it here. And I can’t wait to see him coal in the Bollaert furnace. “