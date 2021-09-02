Kanye West reveals in song that he cheated on Kim Kardashian during their marriage

In the lyrics of his song “Hurricane”, from his last album “Donda”, Kanye West reveals to have been unfaithful to Kim Kardashian during their marriage.

Kanye West’s album has not finished talking. If fans seem to appreciate his musical genius, it is also because he is surrounded by controversy that “Donda” is making headlines today. In one of his songs, “Hurricane”, the rapper reveals to have cheated on Kim Kardashian during their marriage. “Here I am acting like I’m too rich, here I am with a new chick, and I know the truth, I still play with my two children, it’s a lot to digest when your life doesn’t stop no move, ”he says in the song.

According to the magazine “People”, these infidelities therefore go back to the birth of his first two children. A source interviewed by the media explained that “Kanye’s words are in a way the testimony of all he has done wrong and his apologies, to take his responsibilities.”





Kanye West and Kim Kardashian started dating in 2012 before tying the knot in 2014. Parents of four, North, 8, Chicago, 3, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, announced their divorce in Last February after several tumultuous months during which the rapper supported Donald Trump, ran for the US presidential election, revealed that he wanted to abort his wife of their first child or even insulted his family on social networks. Controversial episodes which had been put under the blow of the fragile mental health of the artist. The two are now trying to stay on good terms for their children. Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian also showed her support for her ex-husband by sharing screenshots from her latest album.