Karine Le Marchand jealous by the XXL cleavage of a candidate for Love is in the meadow

After a long waiting period, the new season of THElove is in the meadow made its return to the screens of M6 this Monday, August 30. From the first broadcast, viewers were able to attend a sequence that was surprising to say the least. Indeed, Karine Le Marchand was impressed by the holding of a candidate to the point of questioning her own physique. Objeko explains everything in great detail.

Karine Le Marchand ( THE love is in the meadow) : jealous of the bust of a participant

A comeback

For this first show of this season 16 of THElove is in the meadow, Karine Le Marchand presented the famous speed-dating. After having selected suitors on the basis of letters received, the candidates then meet those who are likely to spend time with them in their operation. This Monday, August 30, Vincent lent himself to the exercise. However, for this horse breeder, the surprise was all the greater. Objeko reveals to you to what extent.

Indeed, Vincent has decided to spice up the principle of the show a little. The recently divorced horse show organizer effectively refused to see photos of the suitors before meeting them. He wanted to focus on their letters and their message rather than their appearance. An initiative that somewhat surprised Karine Le Marchand who recognizes however that it is a nice initiative. This new candidate of THElove is in the meadow It will then simply be based on his intuition and his feeling to select a few young women from among the thousands of letters received. He therefore had to discover the faces of nine suitors whom he finally selected.

Karine Le Marchand: Already remarkable encounters

This Monday, August 30, 2021, Vincent therefore discovered for the first time several young women in order to continue the adventure of THElove is in the meadow. Among these, some did not fail to hold his attention. The 40-year-old was thus particularly touched by the beauty, but also by the emotionality of Natacha, a pretty 27-year-old brunette. In this list of potential companions, there is also Hafsa, mother of a 12-year-old girl or Jade, a 31-year-old single mother. Objeko proposes to take a closer look at the latter and Karine Le Marchand’s reaction when she arrived on the set.





Indeed, Jade made a sensational entry in front of the cameras of THElove is in the meadow. For the occasion, the magnificent thirty-something had actually put all the chances on her side to crack the candidate. Vincent did not take very long to confirm his choice of clothing. “You put yourself on your 31”. It must be admitted that Jade was particularly beautiful. Her very elegant black outfit also made it possible to discover her pretty figure, but also offered an impregnable escape on her bust and all the generosity of her assets. Really impressed, even a little jealous, Karine Le Marchand does not fail to react: “She gave everything”.

Tits that fall

In any case, Vincent’s new contender quickly turned all eyes to her figure. The horse breeder from the South also seemed to have wide eyes in front of such a physique. But even the famous presenter of THElove is in the meadow did not remain indifferent to this particularly daring outfit. Karine Le Marchand did not hesitate to ironize the situation by comparing the bust of the young woman to hers. “Looks like I have sagging breasts”. After having readjusted her outfit, Stéphane’s best friend Plaza specifies that her tits are in place and that it is her dress that falls. Ultimately, this streak will have already been a great moment for this new season 16 of THElove is in the meadow.

On the side of Vincent and his contenders, the candidate has also visibly marked the spirits. But in reality since its presentation last February, the new protégé of Karine Le Marchand was already on the way to becoming one of the stars of this show. It should indeed be remembered that the forty-something would have received more than 3,000 letters of solicitation, which could represent a record. Here is therefore a participant who is likely to be talked about a lot in the coming weeks. However, this father, divorced for two years now, seems to have already found a rare pearl among the suitors. If Jade’s outfit didn’t leave him indifferent, Vincent could in fact to have had a big crush on the pretty Natacha.



