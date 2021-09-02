Kate and William: Family Trip to the Queen with Charlotte, Louis and George

Before the start of the school year strikes, Kate and William enjoy one last family trip. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George set off to Balmoral, Scotland, to spend time with their great-grandmother Elizabeth II during her summer leave, as reported Hello! in an article from September 1, 2021.

This is not the first time that Kate and William have been invited to Balmoral. They were notably photographed there shortly before their engagement, in 2010. Moreover, Scotland is a very special region for the royal couple, who met there at St Andrews University in 2001. The Duke of Cambridge had already poured out his love for Scotland. “George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories there too. We know they will grease by sharing the love and connection we have with Scotland“, underlined Prince William during the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland last May.





This was Queen Elizabeth II’s first summer without her husband, Philip, who died in March at an old age. The monarch surrounded herself with Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their 9-month-old son, August.

Like thousands of other children across the UK, George (8) and Charlotte (6) will soon find their way back to school, at the prestigious Thomas’s Battersea, located in South West London. The eldest enters CE2 (Year 4) while his little sister begins CP (Year 2). For his part, Prince Louis (3 years old) returns to the small kindergarten section of the Willcocks school, which he started in April.

Earlier this summer, the Cambridges took a holiday to the Isles of Scilly, off the Cornish coast, for the second year in a row.