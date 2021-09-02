Kimi Räikkönen announces her retirement!

End clap for Kimi Raikkonen ! At 41, the Finn announced on Wednesday that he would retire from Formula 1 at the end of the current season. This will be the end of a chapter that began 20 years ago, during the 2001 season with, at the time, the Sauber team.

“There you go. This will be my last season in Formula 1”, confirms the 2007 World Champion. “It was a decision I made last winter. It was not an easy decision but after this season the time has come for new things.”

“Even though the season is still underway, I want to thank my family, all my teams, everyone who has been involved in my automotive career, and especially you, the awesome fans who have cheered me on all this time. Formula 1 may be coming to an end for me, but there is still a lot I want to do in life, and want to enjoy it. “

In 342 Grands Prix contested to date, Kimi Räikkönen has conquered 21 victories, 18 pole positions and 103 podiums, also setting the fastest lap in the race 46 times. A debutant at the 2001 Australian Grand Prix, he is currently playing his 19th season in the premier class. He will have driven for four different teams: Sauber, McLaren, Ferrari, Lotus and Alfa Romeo (in reality again Sauber), passing twice on the side of Maranello, with the culmination of his world title won in 2007.

“Kimi is an incredible part of our sport, a friend and a true champion”, reacted Stefano Domenicali, CEO of F1 and former director of Ferrari. “I had the privilege of working with him at Ferrari and I know what a fantastic person he is. He will be missed by all of us, along with his unique style, and I wish him and his family the best for him. ‘to come up.”





Not retained by Ferrari at the end of the 2018 season, he had chosen to join Alfa Romeo, thus demonstrating his intact desire to race. It is therefore at the end of his three-year lease that he will hang up, at the same time dropping one of the dominoes which were particularly scrutinized on the transfer market.

Indeed, the place that Räikkönen frees goes in the direction of the latest speculations, indicating advanced contacts between Alfa Romeo and Valtteri Bottas in the case of a promotion of George Russell at Mercedes. If this were to materialize, it remains to be seen what the Italian-Swiss team would do with its other driver, Antonio Giovinazzi, who has lived together for the past three years with Räikkönen.