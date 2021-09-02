KoF 15: Ash Crimson is not going dead hand in flashy gameplay trailer

Gradually, The King of Fighters XV unveils its cast with trailers dedicated to each of the characters who will make up its cast. Today, it is Ash Crimson who does us this honor.

Appeared in 2003, Ash Crimson is now part of the furniture for the mythical series The King of Fighters : yet, he deserved his own trailer to introduce himself to novices … or simply to make the old men salivate. The leader of the “Hero Team” had already been confirmed in the casting of this fifteenth episode during gamescom 2021, but here are some very punchy first images of gameplay.

Like he usually does, the blond and his red coat offer a style as acrobatic as it is effective as well as some fiery shots that should speak to some : he will therefore join Athena Asamiya, Ramon, Kyo Kusanagi or even Luong for this highly anticipated part of the fans, still developed and edited by the legendary SNK firm.





Note that if KoF XV has been postponed to 2022, we have finally recently had a release date and it is set for February 17 on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series. For this first platform, know that you can find the required configurations here.