La Poste, Colissimo … Beware of this new parcel scam

News See my news

Follow this media

A new parcel scam has been circulating for several days. (© Adobe Stock Illustration)

A new scam arrived on the market. She is hiding, this time, behind theparcel delivery for which it is requested to pay ” reprogramming fees ”Up to one euro to receive his property.

But beware: it is indeeda scam, that of parcel phishing.

</p> <p> Click here to view the content<br />



“It happens regularly unfortunately, especially at the end of the year when there are more parcels to deliver,” laments La Poste.

When clients give us this kind of feedback, our cybersecurity teams trace the thread and terminate the sender, but it is often endless … The post office

How’s it going ?

The scenario of this scam is simple. Criminals contact their victims by email under the label of a delivery company like La Poste or Colissimo for example. They tell them that a package intended for them is blocked at the warehouse. To unlock it, you have to pay “reprogramming fees”.

An amount that must be paid within 24 hours, as reported by a victim to Numerama.

Without this, the package may never arrive safely.





By clicking on the link to provide this information, the victim is redirected to a phone resale site as spotted by our colleagues, either not related to the delivery company. And if she enters this information in a form, she subscribes to a third-party service.

On social networks, it is not uncommon to find the testimony of some victims: “I got scammed at Christmas, last year with this reprogramming to one euro. I was urgently awaiting a package, in the rush with the job, I validated. And yet I am very vigilant. This resulted in an automatic subscription to an esalon site… Automatic debit every two weeks of 18 euros… ”.

What is phishing? Phishing, also called “phishing” is a technique used by crooks to obtain personal information (contact details, passwords, financial data etc …). Generally, it is through an email that the victims of this scam are scammed. The perpetrator then uses this information to impersonate the person or buy products online.

How not to be fooled?

If everything suggests that this request is real (in particular the tracking number indicated in the email), some clues reflect the scam.

First, the tracking number changes when you click on the form and the page that appears has nothing to do with the delivery as we explained above.

Then you have to check the sender’s email address “There, that rarely deceives”, indicates La Poste, which recalls that it never asks customers waiting for the delivery of a parcel of bank details or secret code by telephone or e-mail.

For its part, the DGCCRF (General Directorate for Competition, Consumption and Fraud Control) advises to use “different and complex passwords for each site and application” and to contact the organization concerned directly.

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow Actu in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.