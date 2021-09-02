La Vuelta 2021 – Miguel Ángel López wins at Gamoniteiru (18th stage), Primoz Roglic remains in red

Definitely, Miguel Angel Lopez likes new passes. After triumphing in 2020 at the top of the Col de la Loze in the Tour de France, the Colombian won the queen stage of this 76th edition of the Vuelta, at the top of the Altu of El Gamoniteiru.

Leaving 4 kilometers from the finish, Lopez resisted the return of Primoz Roglic to the end, who despite everything reinforced his red leader’s jersey, to afford his third stage victory over the Vuelta and the 65th of the history of the Movistar on the Spanish roads. Overall, Mas remains runner-up to Roglic, ahead of Lopez. In the hard, Martin (Cofidis) clung to him to stay in the top 10 overall (9th).

“Superman” has split the fog: the victorious arrival of López on video

What did the Bahrain-Victorious play?

Much was expected of the latest find from the organizers of the Vuelta, the Altu d’El Gamoniteiru. A 14.6km monster at 9.8% average, sorry! But, to scare everyone, the rise ended up also restraining the intentions of the favorites. No doubt blunted, logically, by the crazy cavalcade of the day before, they did not start the fight from afar this Thursday, on the contrary, waiting for the last 4 kilometers of the stage to go to war.

However, it was long thought that the Bahrain-Victorious had cravings for madness on this 18th stage. The only team absent from the 32 breakaway which quickly formed, the team of Jack Haig immediately rolled to prevent the gap from rising beyond 5’30 ”.

Better, it blew everything up as soon as the descent of Puerto de San Lorenzo, more than 100km from the finish. At this point, Roglic had only two teammates left, where Haig could still count on five men. But the many kilometers passed in valleys between climbs allowed the peloton to recover, without the Bahrain-Victorious recovering.





While Michael Storer (DSM) launched into a solo number up front to wear the best climber’s blue polka-dot jersey, the peloton continued to roll but without hurting the favorites. And, by dint of working without really knowing why, the Bahrain-Victorious ended up paying it off in the final, since Haig almost conceded 1 ‘to the winner of the day.

Roglic digs a little further

While we were quietly climbing into the group of favorites, it was the Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert-Matériaux formation that blew it up, when Meintjes asked Hirt to ride to catch up with David De la Cruz (UAE Emirates) , 13th overall and out at the foot of Gamoniteiru. The fight for the top 10 ended up starting the race for stage victory and it was finally Bernal (INEOS Grenadiers) who was the first to move, only followed initially by Roglic.

But Lopez easily came back and placed a devastating, decisive block. Because they won’t see him again. After dropping off De la Cruz and quickly taking 30 ”, the Colombian from the Movistar perfectly withstood the attacks of the big names. Because the stage victory was in demand this Thursday.

Primoz Roglic first rolled Kuss before placing two attacks, failing to outrun either Mas (Movistar) or Bernal, who himself tried to get out twice. In vain. It was Lopez who went off to offer himself a prestigious victory that will be remembered, in the fog, on a road as difficult as it is in poor condition. The Colombian signed the third victory of his career on the Vuelta after those acquired in 2017 at Calar Alto and Sierra Nevada.

Second in the stage at 15 ”, Roglic nevertheless consolidated his red jersey three days from the finish as he nibbled 8 ” on Mas on which he now has a 2’30 ” lead. For his part, Haig saved his 4th place, but he now has only 7 ” ahead of Bernal. Very quickly released but author of a nice climb, Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) saves him his top 10 overall since he is now 9th (+ 8’31 ”).

