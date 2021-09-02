Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert: their children made their comeback together in Los Angeles

As hen parents, Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert accompanied their three toddlers for the start of the school year. An event that they therefore experienced as a family.

The holidays are well and truly over! In France or Los Angeles, parents have returned to work, while the children are going back to school. For the toddlers of Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert, no exception, them too, the return to the school benches was inevitable. Thereby, Jade, Joy and Aliosha were accompanied by their parents, who did not hesitate to immortalize the moment on social networks. On the Instagram account of Jalil Lespert’s companion, her fans were able to discover the three toddlers lined up in front of the house in Los Angeles: “First day of school”, indicated the mother hen in the caption.

In Instagram story, Laeticia Hallyday did not hesitate to do little videos where we see the three of them entering the establishment. For his part, Jalil Lespert shared a very beautiful shot, taken by a photographer, where we can see father and son, arm in arm, arm in arm, very accomplices. Whether it is the photos of Johnny Hallyday’s widow or those of the French director, all have been successful. Their fans were numerous to wish a very good return to their three toddlers. New proof that shows how the two lovebirds have a solid relationship.

A blended family

Indeed, Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert, who have decided to settle together in Los Angeles, now live with the director’s son, Aliosha. Born from his previous relationship with the actress Bérangère Allaux, the young boy can count on the presence of Jade and Joy to put him at ease, in this blended and so special family. So all five are going to have to live under the same roof, them who have already spent holidays together on the island of Saint-Barthélemy, very dear to the heart of Laeticia Hallyday.

