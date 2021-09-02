Le Cheval Blanc Paris, the luxury hotel of La Samaritaine opens its doors, discover the photos

By My B., Elodie D., Julie M. Photos by My B. Updated September 1, 2021 at 4:58 p.m. Posted September 1, 2021 at 1:17 p.m.

Le Cheval Blanc, probably the most anticipated new hotel in Paris, opens its doors on September 7, 2021. It has everything to make you dream: its address, the mythical Samaritaine, then 72 rooms and suites in the comfort of the palace, several restaurants with a terrace panoramic “of the Eiffel Tower in Montmartre and Notre-Dame at the Center Georges Pompidou” held in particular by the chef Arnaud Donckele and the pastry chef Maxime Frédéric, but also a Dior Spa Cheval Blanc where happiness awaits you. Shall we take you?

We had chills reading the information in 2019: the Samaritaine would welcome a hotel! And which hotel: a hotel of the group White horse, known for its palace in Courchevel, its luxury hotel in St Tropez and St Barth. For this extraordinary place, LVMH, owner of Cheval Blanc, was able to count on Peter Marino, renowned architect, who left nothing to chance. He wanted to bring in the light.

the Cheval Blanc Paris is, you can imagine, a 5 * hotel which aims at distinction palace. It has a major advantage: its location on the banks of the Seine. The hotel offers 72 rooms and suites, all with view of the Seine. It is 26 rooms, the smallest of which are 45 m2, and 46 suites, one of which reaches 1,000 m2 and has a swimming pool 12.5 meters long, which is on the program. The price of a night starts at 1,150 euros. At this price, we offer a breathtaking view of the Seine and the Eiffel Tower through bay windows.

For Parisians and passing tourists, four restaurants welcome gourmets. We discover in particular Fullness, the gastronomic restaurant, located on the 1st floor and managed by the chef Arnaud Donckele, already chef of Cheval Blanc St Tropez, awarded three Michelin stars and crowned with a 19/20 in Gault & Millau, with the prodigy Maxime Frédéric sweet (which left the George V to join the White Horse).

The contemporary brasserie, Le Tout Paris, she moved to the 7th floor, with an incredible view from her 650 m2 panoramic terrace. This 7th floor, entirely devoted to catering, also accommodates Langosteria, a seafood bar Italian, founded in 2007 in Milan.





At Limbar, bar-restaurant located on the ground floor, we fall for the baker’s card sweet and savory by pastry chef Maxime Frédéric from breakfast to afternoon tea.

Then, at nightfall, the place is transformed into cocktail bar, the ideal place to discover new flavors and live an unforgettable experience.

the Cheval Blanc Paris also unveils an exclusive Spa, the first Dior Spa which consists of several rooms and six suites, a place “where the savoir-vivre praises the know-how, where the dream, always, inspires the reality“.

We also discover a sublime pool not less than 30 meters long for pure moments of relaxation while admiring the Seine.

LVMH intends to offer “more than an address, a destination that cultivates epicurean harmony. The one that carries the senses, suspends time and creates unforgettable memories. There, the moment of choice is always a tailor-made moment“, thanks to an expert team,”in search of excellence“who possesses a refined mastery “which goes beyond expectations, by expanding on an additional spontaneity“.”Sensitivity in its purest form is never far away, tirelessly orchestrated by visionaries, artists, and faithful to the House“.

With this project, LVMH offers us a new living space where customers can enjoy the best of the city. Art of living, gastronomy, cosmetics, fashion and leather goods in the center of Paris, enough to make the group shine in one of the the most legendary addresses in Paris.

