Léa François (Barbara), Pauline Bression (Emma), Bryan Trésor (Baptiste) and Grant Lawrens (César) have they really parachuted? (VIDEO)

More beautiful life a series with sensations! If Barbara, César, Emma and Baptiste made their parachute jump, what about their performers? The actors of More beautiful life did they stay on the ground or did they really take the plunge
After the summer saga which has just ended, the production of More beautiful life, where Sylvie Flepp was inspired by a cult cinema scene for a scene, comes out – again – the heavy artillery! In recent weeks, fans of the daily soap opera of France 3 (whose episodes are available in preview on Salto) have witnessed (surely astonished) the coming together of two couples, that of Barbara and César and Emma and Baptiste. On paper, nothing surprising, but fans, who have followed the series for several years, know it: Baptist and Caesar are not the best friends in the world but rather the best enemies in the world! Has the hour to smoke the peace pipe have come?
The actors of More beautiful life did they really parachute?
The last shot of Trafalgar that Caesar made to Baptist ? Lately, wanting, without his knowing it, to exploit the father of Matis, the ace of bicycle repair. If he is quickly unmasked, Caesar is convinced: their association could be a success. Even though he knows he’s right, Baptist does not want to hear anything and is the hardest to convince. And this is how Barbara (who is going to experience an upheaval) and Emma take it into their heads to change the game between their men. And if Cesar is in on the scheme, this time it’s for a good cause. Knowing Baptist thrill-seeker, Barbara proposes to skydive. A jump that took place in the episode of More beautiful life broadcast this Wednesday, September 1. It remains to be seen whether the actors, Léa François (Barbara), Pauline Bression (Emma), Bryan Trésor (Baptiste), Grant Lawrens (César) really jumped…
The answer to this question is obviously no. Corn “the system put in place for these scenes is unprecedented” for production, which called on professional liners specializing in high-aerobatic jumps. A making-of posted on the official website of the series, allows us to better understand how the actors prepared for these sequences and how they shot the take-off and landing scenes … without ever having left the mainland. The video also shows the liners on board the plane, which itself took off from Avignon aerodrome.
Pauline Bression had already simulated a fall in More beautiful life
If the characters of More beautiful life are regularly tormented, this is not the first time that Pauline Bression, the interpreter of Emma Rimez, is put to the test. A few years ago, while her character was living hell at work, the young woman tried to commit suicide by jumping from the roof top of the company. A sequence that had also been the subject of a making-of.