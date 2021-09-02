Leaded gasoline is definitely disappearing

Algeria cuts the last lead stations on the planet

1.2 million premature deaths prevented and $ 2.450 billion saved

Leaded gasoline is a thing of the past. The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) has welcomed the end of these fuels, which pose a threat to the environment and to health.

It was in the early 1920s that lead-tetraethyl was added to gasoline to improve the performance of combustion engines. Although extremely polluting and posing serious health and environmental risks, almost all gasoline production contained lead in the 1970s.

It was from the 1980s that high-income countries banned its use for the benefit of Lead Free. But scores of low- and middle-income countries have continued to use it, including among OECD members.

Faced with this, the UNEP launched a campaign in 2002 to encourage the definitive abandonment of leaded petrol. A campaign which quickly bore fruit with the abandonment of lead in a decade in almost all countries. In 2012, only 6 countries still used this harmful fuel.

Besides contaminating the air, soil, drinking water and food crops, leaded gasoline is criticized for promoting heart disease, stroke and cancer. Studies have also shown that it affects brain development and helps reduce Children’s Intelligence Quotient by 5-10 points.

According to UNEP, the global ban on leaded gasoline will prevent 1.2 million premature deaths each year, increase children’s IQs and save $ 2.450 billion for the global economy.

From now on, the United Nations Environment Program is focusing on another issue by wishing to promote the development of electric mobility. Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP:

The successful implementation of the leaded gasoline ban is an important step for global health and our environment. Spanning a century of deaths and diseases that have affected hundreds of millions of people and degraded the environment around the world, we take comfort in changing the trajectory of humanity for the better through an accelerated transition. towards clean vehicles and electric mobility.

