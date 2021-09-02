More

    Lemar and Koundé weighed down the Blues

    News


    Find the notes of the followers of the France Figaro team after the draw between France and Bosnia on Wednesday evening (1-1).

    By Guillaume Loisy and Baptiste Desprez

    Hugo Lloris (5): well out in front of Dzeko (12e), the captain of the Blues can do nothing on the other hand on the strike of his Bosnian counterpart (0-1, 37e). Frustrating because he had been vigilant seconds earlier on Pjanic’s free kick and he didn’t have much else to do at Meinau.

    Read alsoMbappé affected in the calf, concern to come for the Blues?

    Jules Koundé (2,5): His first tenure in blue against Portugal at the Euro had turned sour with a penalty caused. The 2e turned into a nightmare, ruled out for a tackle as useless as dangerous on Kolasinac (51e). Before that, his performance was already disappointing in this role of side which is not his in club.

    Jules Koundé. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

    Raphaël Varane (5): Not always royal in the air at the start of the match, the neo-Mancunien caught up well in the feet of Demirovic after a bad appreciation (17e). He was able to take the measure of the big Bosnians over the course of the meeting and took care of his recovery.

    Presnel Kimpembe (4,5): its marking a

    This article is for subscribers only. You have 75% left to discover.


    To cultivate one’s freedom is to cultivate one’s curiosity.

    Keep reading your article for € 1 for 2 months

    Already subscribed?
    Log in


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlePolice and medics prosecuted for death of 23-year-old black man Elijah McClain
    Next articlea new takeover offer pushed by the unions

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC