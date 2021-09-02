Lemar and Koundé weighed down the Blues

Find the notes of the followers of the France Figaro team after the draw between France and Bosnia on Wednesday evening (1-1).

By Guillaume Loisy and Baptiste Desprez

Hugo Lloris (5): well out in front of Dzeko (12e), the captain of the Blues can do nothing on the other hand on the strike of his Bosnian counterpart (0-1, 37e). Frustrating because he had been vigilant seconds earlier on Pjanic’s free kick and he didn’t have much else to do at Meinau.

Read alsoMbappé affected in the calf, concern to come for the Blues?

Jules Koundé (2,5): His first tenure in blue against Portugal at the Euro had turned sour with a penalty caused. The 2e turned into a nightmare, ruled out for a tackle as useless as dangerous on Kolasinac (51e). Before that, his performance was already disappointing in this role of side which is not his in club.

Jules Koundé. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Raphaël Varane (5): Not always royal in the air at the start of the match, the neo-Mancunien caught up well in the feet of Demirovic after a bad appreciation (17e). He was able to take the measure of the big Bosnians over the course of the meeting and took care of his recovery.

Presnel Kimpembe (4,5): its marking a