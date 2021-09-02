Lil Nas X laughs at Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” cover

Posted on August 31, 2021 at 6:20 p.m. through Leo

Still in good shape, Lil Nas X do not miss an opportunity to make people talk about him by trolling his fellow rappers. After the various controversies related to Nike, this time the artist paid himself Drake.

A cover to make fun of Drake’s

A few months ago, Lil Nas X unveiled his Satan Shoes. He was quickly sued by Nike for these facts, before unveiling the visual which was also going to be controversial. At the end of July, the Atlanta native also gave his community the visual ofIndustry Baby, featuring Jack Harlow. Always hungry for trolls, the twenty-two-year-old artist this time attacked Drake. The latter indeed unveiled a few hours ago the cover of his next album, Certified Lover Boy, which will be released on September 3.





Faced with the controversy triggered by the cover of CLB (many fans found it way too simplistic), Lil Nas X allowed himself to react. Followed by more than 9.4 million people on Instagram, the rapper unveiled on the social network his cover featuring the opus of 6 God. Pregnant men replace pregnant women. This is obviously not the real cover of the American artist’s first album, Montero. The disc will be released on September 17th.