LinkedIn Ends Its Stories … That No One Has Ever Seen

It is very difficult to make Stories prosper when you are not called Snapchat or Instagram. LinkedIn tried it for a year, but decided to end the experiment by the end of September 2021.

There are news that hurt more than others. This Wednesday, September 1, we learn that LinkedIn, the professional social network, will end its Stories format. Imagined on the model of those of Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook, these Stories are short photos or videos whose lifespan is only 24 hours and which aim to provide images in the daily life of a user. The news was announced via a blog post.

LinkedIn has also offered a very start-up nation to justify stopping this format, avoiding talking about failure and mentioning a phase of constructive experimentation leading to changes. “We introduced Stories last year as a fun, casual way to share quick video updates., argues Liz Li, product manager at LinkedIn. We have learned a lot of things. Now, we’re using that knowledge to evolve the Stories format into a redesigned LinkedIn video experience that is even richer and more interactive. ”