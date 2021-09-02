Logitech presents its new secure wireless technology Logi Bolt

The props maker has just announced the imminent arrival of a brand new secure wireless technology called Logi Bolt, intended in particular for professionals.

The manufacturer Logitech has just announced the expansion of its offer for companies, with a new secure wireless technology intended to facilitate work in videoconferencing. Baptized Logi Bolt, this new system already promises to answer “To the evolving needs of corporate IT in order to improve the overall employee experience, in a context where the workplace and the workspace are becoming more and more hybrid”.





Thanks to Bluetooth Low Energy 1, level 4, also known as “Secure Connections Only Mode”, Logitech plans to secure the wireless connection on the brand’s peripherals such as keyboards and mice, up to 10 meters and without interruption. All with average latencies up to eight times lower to other wireless protocols commonly used in the workplace, says the brand in a press release.

Compatible with the majority of operating systems available on the market (Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Linux, Chrome OS and Android), the new Logi Bolt technology thus promises to ensure a reliable and secure connection, thanks to a simple USB-A receiver. Soon available for sale, the first Logi Bolt compatible products will be professional versions of the MX and Ergo ranges. Pre-orders are already open from the brand’s official website.