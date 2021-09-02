Lomepal announces a new album for 2022 and looks back on its slump

The 29-year-old rapper, on hiatus since 2019, explains his need to temporarily leave the spotlight and announces his next project.

A return of Lomepal is looming. Guest of France Inter this Thursday, the rapper announced that he was working on the production of his next album, which he hopes to be able to unveil early next year. A return to the bins after two years during which the 29-year-old artist needed to get away from the spotlight.

Break announced

Active on the rap scene for ten years, Lomepal exploded among the general public in 2017 with the release of Flip, a critically acclaimed album certified triple platinum. The success has not been denied since: albums, scenes, tours, the interpreter of Too handsome lived two years at a frantic pace until the release of the disc Amina, in October 2019. That year, he announces his desire to take a break, saying he is “broken inside”:

“I worked from 2011 to 2019, and the last years were very intense, we have not stopped”, he explains this Thursday on France Inter. “For two years there were consecutive tours, shootings, album writing, etc. I haven’t had time at all to ask myself in ten years of music (…) j decided to cut in January 2020. “





“There is something that I couldn’t stand”

“It’s been two good years of fun with some great concerts,” he continues. “(But) finally, after a while, I think when you play the same songs too many times, and the pressure it puts … there’s something that I couldn’t stand anymore. weird complaining about it today, because that’s the thing I miss the most. But I needed that break, I guess. ”

“I stopped in January and in the end I still came back to do the Victoires de la musique, forcing myself a little while I was already in the perspective of a break,” he continues. “I was supposed to have a festival season in the summer, and eventually the Covid canceled it. Which really relieved me, in the end.”

