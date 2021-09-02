Lost Ark – Western release of Lost Ark postponed to “early 2022”

Initially expected this fall, the Western release of Lost Ark is postponed to early 2022. Amazon Game Studios intends to give itself time to polish the location of the MMORPG – in addition, perhaps, to give some space to New World .

In June, Amazon Game Studios formalized the fact of having acquired the western exploitation rights of Lost ark and in the process, the South Korean MMORPG was revealed for the first time in the West during a first phase of technical testing pending a launch then scheduled for this fall.

In a note published on social networks, Amazon Game Studios announces that it is reviewing its schedule: after “working hard, translating walls of text, tracking down bugs, devoting long hours to studio recordings and preparing the project’s server infrastructure”, the operator indicates to have “discovered that a lot of work was still necessary before launching Lost Ark under the conditions which the players deserve”.

As a result, the studio intends to “take the time to do things right” and the release of Lost Ark in the West is postponed to “early 2022”.





Evil tongues will say that beyond the state of the game it might not come as a surprise as far as New World, Amazon Game Studios’ other MMORPG, should be launched at the end of the month and we imagine that the operator will be keen not to parasitize his two titles by launching them both just a few weeks away. interval. Pushing back Lost Ark should therefore also give New World a little more space and give it time to settle down.

For the most impatient players, Amazon nevertheless ensures that a playable version of Lost Ark will be available in the coming weeks. A closed beta-test will be organized from November 4 to 9: all owners of a Founder’s Pack will have access to it and invitations will be distributed to those registered on the official site. In addition, Amazon promises to communicate better on its activities in the future, in particular through a Discord server and an official forum.