Loto FDJ result for Wednesday, September 1, 2021: online draw

The Loto FDJ draw is rising to historic heights like this jackpot of the day which will offer 22 million euros to whoever finds all the winning numbers. The draw for this Wednesday, September 1, 2021 will be followed from 8:50 p.m. with the announcement of the results released free of charge.

Update of 09/01/2021 at 9:00 p.m .: the jackpot of the day was not won this Wednesday evening

The Loto draw of this Wednesday, September 1, 2021 did not make a big winner for the tenth time in a row! Incredible but true, the next jackpot will be 23 million euros, the second biggest stake since 1976. Today, several hundred thousand grids have been won, we invite you to check your numbers and your Loto codes to find out if you are one of the new winners.

All of the last nine Loto draws did not make a big No. 1 winner. The most recent, this Monday, August 30, 2021, made more than 650,000 winning grids including among them, two players who won the sum of € 97,726. As for the players who opted for the 2nd Loto draw, two players shared the additional jackpot for € 61,040 per person.

Today, for this Wednesday, September 1, 2021 draw, it is more than ever time for the less regular players to try their luck and for the regular players to play perhaps several grids tonight. As a reminder, this jackpot of 22 million euros is the third largest ever to be played in the history of the French national lottery. (see the Loto FDJ winning records).

Play a Loto FDJ grid today before 8:15 p.m. to win the historic jackpot

Buy a grid, at least, it is the basis before lending oneself to dreaming… Today, for this Loto draw on Wednesday September 1st, we can only encourage you to fill in your favorite numbers or leave to chance while playing a Loto grid in flash. Anyway, the price of the Loto grid will remain fixed at € 2.20 or even € 3 for any grid that has also checked the 2d draw option.





Result of the Loto FDJ draw this Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 8:50 p.m.

A historic evening around a record jackpot, here is the rich program of this Loto evening of September 1, 2021. The Super Loto jackpot on Friday August 13th has still not found a taker and soars with each draw a little higher.

This September 1, 2021, will the amount of the jackpot for 22 million euros finally fall for a player? The result of the day will be expected at 8:50 p.m. with the 6 winning numbers accompanied by the 5 numbers from the 2nd draw and the ten Loto codes from the raffle.

FAQ: Frequently asked questions about Loto FDJ

What is the amount of the Loto jackpot for this Wednesday, September 1, 2021?

The amount of the Loto jackpot this Wednesday evening posted 22 million euros, a record for the year 2021, but also the third largest draw in the history of the national lottery.

What is the record Loto jackpot in France?

The record for winning the Loto in France was recorded in 2011 in Sarcelles, it is a jackpot of 24 million euros which was won.

At what time will the daily Loto results be available?

The result of the Loto draw this Wednesday, September 1 will be posted online from 8:50 p.m. The winning codes as well as the two winning combinations will be published free of charge.